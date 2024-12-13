Help Telangana travel on road to growth, CM Revanth Reddy tells Minister Nitin Gadkari

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to immediately grant all necessary technical and financial approvals for the 159-km northern stretch of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

During his meeting with Gadkari in Delhi, the chief minister pointed out that the northern part of the RRR was declared as National Highway 161AA in 2017 and disclosed that the state government has already acquired 94% of the land required for the project.

Stating that 125 km of NH-765, which connects Srisailam with Hyderabad, 62 km falls in Amrabad, the chief minister urged the Union minister to approve and sanction funds for a four-lane elevated corridor in the Amrabad forest area.

Revanth told Gadkari that the Forest and Environment Ministry regulations are an obstacle to the development of the road and they also limit traffic to daylight hours.

The chief minister explained that if an elevated corridor is constructed, the distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh will be reduced by 45 km.

The chief minister also requested Gadkari to expedite the DPR for the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) highway connecting the two main cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, into six lanes.

He also sought permission for the construction of a bypass on the southern side of Warangal and to set up ropeways at Yadadri temple, Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda town and Nagarjunasagar project under Parvatmala project.

The chief minister also sought sanctioning of 10 pontoon bridges across the rivers Krishna and Godavari. He also proposed setting up of a transport training institute on 67 acres next to NH-65 in Nalgonda district.