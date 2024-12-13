Help Telangana travel on road to growth, CM Revanth Reddy tells Minister Nitin Gadkari

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday requested Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to immediately grant all necessary technical and financial approvals for the 159-km northern stretch of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).
During his meeting with Gadkari in Delhi, the chief minister pointed out that the northern part of the RRR was declared as National Highway 161AA in 2017 and disclosed that the state government has already acquired 94% of the land required for the project.
Stating that 125 km of NH-765, which connects Srisailam with Hyderabad, 62 km falls in Amrabad, the chief minister urged the Union minister to approve and sanction funds for a four-lane elevated corridor in the Amrabad forest area.
Revanth told Gadkari that the Forest and Environment Ministry regulations are an obstacle to the development of the road and they also limit traffic to daylight hours.
The chief minister explained that if an elevated corridor is constructed, the distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh will be reduced by 45 km.
The chief minister also requested Gadkari to expedite the DPR for the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) highway connecting the two main cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, into six lanes.
He also sought permission for the construction of a bypass on the southern side of Warangal and to set up ropeways at Yadadri temple, Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda town and Nagarjunasagar project under Parvatmala project.
The chief minister also sought sanctioning of 10 pontoon bridges across the rivers Krishna and Godavari. He also proposed setting up of a transport training institute on 67 acres next to NH-65 in Nalgonda district.
Kishan asked to get Central funds for TG projects
Meanwhile, the chief minister met Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to take initiative and get Union government assistance for projects worth Rs 1,63,559.31 crore being taken up by the state government.
In a memorandum accessed by TNIE, the chief minister informed Kishan that a preliminary DPR with an estimate of Rs 10,000 crore has been prepared for the east - west corridor as part of Musi Riverfront Development Project.
The memorandum says: “For the East-West corridor connecting the eastern side of the ORR with western side for a stretch of 55 km from Narsingi in the west to Gowdelli in the east, a preliminary DPR has been prepared with an estimate of Rs 10,000 crore. However, a comprehensive and final DPR will be prepared and will be submitted to the Union government. The same may be considered for financial assistance.”
Request to Kishan
The chief minister asked Kishan to take up the Regional Ring Road (RRR) issue urgently with the concerned ministries and ensure approval of the entire RRR (northern and southern corridors together) by the cabinet. He also requested Kishan Reddy to help in sanctioning funds for executing radial roads from the ORR to the RRR. The chief minister also requested Kishan to intervene and ensure that the Centre takes up the Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro project as a 50:50 Joint Venture with the state government.
He also sought assistance for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.
The Chief Minister said that the Godavari - Musi linking proposal has been submitted to Jal Shakti Ministry and sought assistance.
Meanwhile, the chief minister also sought the Union government’s assistance for the Sewerage Master Plan for Hyderabad, the Warangal underground drainage plan and Greenfield Highway from Bandar port to dry port near Hyderabad.
He also urged Kishan to directly allocate all Godavari valley coalfield blocks in Telangana to Singareni.