High alert in Mulugu district over tiger movement

KHAMMAM: A high alert has been issued in Bhadradri Kothagudem district over suspicions of a tiger entering the area. Forest department officials noticed tiger movement in Mangapet village, Mulugu district. “We are predicting that the tiger may enter our forest area by Thursday night or Friday morning,” said an official.

Palvoncha Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bhukya Babu, of Palvoncha stated: ‘’Tiger movement has been observed in Mangapet for the past three days, and it may enter our district. Warnings have been issued to Gottikoya tribes living in 20 hamlets in Allapalli and Regalla of Palvoncha division. Farmers near forested areas and cattle and sheep herders have also been alerted.”

This tiger is suspected to enter areas such as Markodu, Rangapuram, Malletogu, Venkatapuram and Allapalli from Mangapet of Mulugu district, or may divert towards Manugur forest area.

This is the second instance of a tiger entering the district, with the last sighting in 2020. Officials believe the tiger is following a natural corridor stretching from Adilabad through Mancherial, Bhupalpalli, and Eturnagaram to Bhadradri Kothagudem. “We have increased vigilance along these corridors, deploying watchmen at base camps and forest department staff,” Bhukya Babu said.