KTR allegedly linked to Lagcherla violence, ex-MLA admits role

HYDERABAD: In a new twist to the Lagcherla violence saga, police have reportedly been told that BRS working president KT Rama Rao allegedly instructed former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy to go to any extent to stop the establishment of a pharma unit in Vikarabad.

A highly placed source, citing a “confession report”, told TNIE that Rama Rao allegedly met Narender Reddy at his residence in Nandi Nagar, Hyderabad on October 26.

“The next day [October 27], Narender Reddy spoke to the villagers and informed them that he had the support of KTR and BRS”, the source said.

During questioning, Narender Reddy reportedly admitted to the police that he met Rama Rao. Police suspect that there is a link between the October 26 meeting and the attack on officials, including Vikarabad Collector Prateek Jain.

Source claimed that Narender Reddy admitted before the police that he told the villagers: “Whoever comes to villages, let’s attack them, even if they are Congress leaders, chief minister or collector”.