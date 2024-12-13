Owaisi hails SC order on Places of Worship Act; calls it 'correct' decision

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the Supreme Court orders restraining trial courts across the country to abstain from passing orders in suits challenging the ownership and title of religious places of worship, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the directive was “correct” and “good”.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna was hearing petitions challenging the validity of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act of 1991, a statute that has protected the religious sites as they existed on August 15, 1947.

“When this Places of Worship Act was formed, it was meant to ensure that there is no instability and riots in the country and peace prevails. In Sambhal (UP), the case was filed within a day and order was also passed in 1.5 hours and a survey took place. Then another survey took place in which violence took place and five innocent Muslims were killed by police. Today the Supreme Court has directed that no further surveys will be held until hearing completes. This is a correct decision,” the MP told the media in Delhi, adding, “It is very wrong to go to the court again and again questioning the existence of mosques as it is an act of Parliament. The Union government is not giving a reply, which they should.”