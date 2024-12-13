SBTET moots upgrade to six polytechnic colleges in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has proposed to upgrade six government polytechnic colleges in Hyderabad into engineering colleges, to further expand technical education in the government-run institutions.

The colleges are — Polytechnic for Women, East Marredpally; Institute of Electronics, East Marredpally; Quli Qutb Shah Government Polytechnic College; JN Polytechnic College, Ramanthapur; Durgabai Deshmukh Women’s Technical Training Institute in Ameerpet, and Polytechnic for Women (Minorities) in Badangpet.

A senior official from the Technical Education and Training (TET) department told TNIE, “Recently, we have proposed the upgradation of polytechnic colleges from the academic year 2025-2026. It will follow due process, including approval from the government and the All India Council for Technical Education, to achieve engineering college status for these institutions. The proposal has been made considering the growing demand for engineering courses”.