Telangana government appoints three-member panel to look into grievances of terminated RTC staff

HYDERABAD: The state government constituted a three-member committee to resolve issues related to removal of RTC employees from service.

According to an announcement made by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Thursday, the committee comprises Principal Secretary of Labour, Employment Training and Factories Sanjay Kumar as the chairman, and RTC MD VC Sajjanar and Prajavani nodal officer D Divyam as members.

Speaking to TNIE, an RTC official said that so far around 300 dismissed employees made representations during the Prajavani programmes. The employees who were dismissed from service included drivers who were found to be drunk while on duty and conductors who gave wrong figures of ticket money collected from passengers.

“When a driver reports for duty and his alcohol level is found to be high after he undergoes BAC test, he is immediately suspended. There are cases of some staff members given three to three opportunities to mend their ways and action taken against them revoked on humanitarian grounds. If they fail to change their behaviour, they are terminated from service,” he added.