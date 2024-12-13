Telangana's Kaloji auditorium develops cracks within a month of opening

HANAMKONDA: The Kaloji Kalakshetram auditorium is in a shocking state with cracks on the building. Dedicated in the memory of ‘people’s poet’ Kaloji Narayana Rao, the multi-purpose cultural centre was inaugurated by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in November, nearly a decade after its inception.
The project was a long-cherished dream of the Kaloji family and Mitramandali, a group formed by Kaloji Narayana Rao’s friends and relatives. Initially funded by the BRS government, construction was delayed significantly due to negligence.
Spanning 4.25 acres, the centre was initially estimated to cost Rs 50 crore but later escalated to Rs 75 crore under the previous BRS government. The project was executed by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and supervised by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). Despite these efforts, delays and poor construction quality became evident.
Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that the foundation stone and initial construction, including pillars and the auditorium slab, were completed during the BRS rule. He noted that the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal’s Engineering Expert Committee had previously inspected the site and highlighted the construction quality as substandard.
“Congress completed the pending works after taking power, and we have directed officials to inspect the cracks and take corrective measures,” Reddy said.
M Venkateswarlu, a Hanamkonda resident, criticised the BRS government for failing to ensure quality in such a significant project. “It’s shameful to see cracks in such a short span which has occurred due to the negligence of the previous government,” he remarked.