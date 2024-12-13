Telangana's Kaloji auditorium develops cracks within a month of opening

HANAMKONDA: The Kaloji Kalakshetram auditorium is in a shocking state with cracks on the building. Dedicated in the memory of ‘people’s poet’ Kaloji Narayana Rao, the multi-purpose cultural centre was inaugurated by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in November, nearly a decade after its inception.

The project was a long-cherished dream of the Kaloji family and Mitramandali, a group formed by Kaloji Narayana Rao’s friends and relatives. Initially funded by the BRS government, construction was delayed significantly due to negligence.

Spanning 4.25 acres, the centre was initially estimated to cost Rs 50 crore but later escalated to Rs 75 crore under the previous BRS government. The project was executed by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation and supervised by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). Despite these efforts, delays and poor construction quality became evident.