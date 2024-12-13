TPCC president Jagga Reddy confronts AICC in-charge over party affairs

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and former MLA Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, late on Wednesday confronted PC Vishnunadh, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, over the handling of the party’s affairs in the state. The confrontation reportedly took place during a private function on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, Jagga Reddy bluntly questioned Vishnunadh about his leadership and that of AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi. “Are you trying to destroy the party in Telangana? Are you even working for Telangana or some other state?” Jagga Reddy reportedly asked during the heated exchange.

Insiders say that Jagga Reddy’s anger stemmed from the fact that some leaders were appointed to nominated posts without senior state leaders being consulted.