TPCC president Jagga Reddy confronts AICC in-charge over party affairs

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and former MLA Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, late on Wednesday confronted PC Vishnunadh, the AICC in-charge for Telangana, over the handling of the party’s affairs in the state. The confrontation reportedly took place during a private function on Wednesday evening.
According to sources, Jagga Reddy bluntly questioned Vishnunadh about his leadership and that of AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi. “Are you trying to destroy the party in Telangana? Are you even working for Telangana or some other state?” Jagga Reddy reportedly asked during the heated exchange.
Insiders say that Jagga Reddy’s anger stemmed from the fact that some leaders were appointed to nominated posts without senior state leaders being consulted.
The insiders revealed that Jagga Reddy accused the leadership of favoring newly joined leaders for significant roles, including nominations for the Legislative Council under the MLA quota and Cabinet positions at the expense of dedicated party members.
Jagga Reddy also objected to the lack of transparency in decision-making, the source said, adding that the former MLA told Vishnunadh that senior leaders only learn of appointments after they are finalised by the AICC.
“If this continues, the survival of the Congress in Telangana will be at risk. Some leaders seem intent on weakening the party,” he reportedly said.
There is confusion among the grassroots workers of the party over the recent appointments and the reportedly shortlisted names of MLC, Jagga Reddy is believed to have said.
The former MLA’s remarks have drawn mixed reactions within the party, with some leaders supporting his concerns about the lack of coordination and communication.