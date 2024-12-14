AI, semiconductor to transform Telangana into trillion dollar economy

HYDERABAD: Artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and quantum computing will be key drivers in achieving Telangana government’s vision of transforming the state into a trillion-dollar (Rs 84 lakh crore) economy over the next decade, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu reiterated on Friday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the “I AM PHENOM India” conference organised by Kondapur-based AI firm Phenom at HITEC City, the minister emphasised the importance of talent development to fuel this vision. “Initiatives like the Young India Skills University will ensure a skilled workforce ready to meet future demands. Companies like Phenom, a Hyderabad-based unicorn will empower young talent and help individuals unlock their full potential,” he said.

The conference brought together over 500 HR professionals, Chief Experience Officers, and innovators to discuss transformative opportunities presented by AI and automation.

Sridhar Babu further urged organisations to help unlock the potential of youth by creating opportunities for them. He stressed that Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for global innovation, with AI and automation driving revolutionary changes in the workplace.