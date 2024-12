HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, hearing a quash petition, on Friday granted actor Allu Arjun interim bail for four weeks, hours after he was arrested in connection with the death of a woman at the Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his movie Pushpa-2 on December 4.

However, Arjun would have to spend the night in Chanchalguda jail as the jail authorities did not receive the copy of the high court order till 10.30 pm. By the time the order copy was finally uploaded online, Arjun’s advocates handed over a hard copy to the jail authorities.

Director General (Prisons) Soumya Mishra verified the physical copy of the HC order, as the Chanchalguda jail superintendent is on leave. However, the jail authorities found that there were mistakes in the order copy.

Arjun will be released on Saturday once the rectified order copy was submitted to the jail authorities. Also, the surety amount of Rs 50,000 was not submitted on Friday.

M Revathi was crushed to death when the crowd at the theatre surged forward towards Arjun, while her 8-year-old son sustained critical injuries.

As part of the bail conditions, Justice Juvvadi Sridevi directed Arjun to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and to refrain from influencing witnesses. The actor was also instructed to file a fresh petition for regular bail in the trial court. The next hearing is scheduled for December 21, 2024.

The police, acting on the complaint lodged by Revathi’s husband alleging negligence on part of the event organisers and Arjun, arrested the actor from his Jubilee Hills residence in the afternoon. He was then taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical checks before being produced before the Nampally court. The Nampally court then sent him to 14 days remand.

Fortunately for Arjun, the high court’s order granting him interim relief came almost at the same time as the Nampally court’s order.

Hearing the petition filed on Arjun’s behalf, Justice Sridevi ruled that the Sections the actor was booked under — 105(B) and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the BNS — included culpable homicide and voluntarily causing grievous hurt, were not applicable in this case. The judge noted that Arjun could not be prima facie held responsible for the stampede, as he had attended the event after obtaining the requisite permissions.

She also made it clear that Arjun’s fundamental right to life and liberty could not be overlooked.