CM Revanth Reddy asks centre to release Rs 1.8k crore for backward districts

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to immediately release the pending grant of Rs 1,800 crore to the backward districts of Telangana as per the AP Reorganisation Act.

The chief minister met Nimala Sitharaman in her chambers in Parliament on Friday.

Revanth discussed with the Union minister the grant which is to be received from the Centre for the development of backward districts and reminded her that the Union government had agreed to release a grant of Rs 450 crore to nine districts annually under the AP Reorganisation Act.

The chief minister apprised the Union minister of the management of High Court, Raj Bhavan, Lokayukta, State Human Rights Commission, Judicial Academy, and other public institutions in Hyderabad by the state government after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has already spent Rs 703.43 crore for management of respective institutions until the completion of the division of the institutions. He informed the Union minister that Andhra Pradesh owes Rs 408.49 crore as its share to Telangana.

The Andhra Pradesh government agreed to pay the amount and the Union home ministry also wrote to AP to pay the amount to Telangana. However, the AP government did not clear the dues till date, the chief minister said and pleaded with the Union minister to issue orders to AP for the payment of Rs 408.49 crore to Telangana with interest.