Congress undermining Telangana cultural heritage: BRS MLC Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday expressed her deep outrage over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged attempts to undermine Telangana’s cultural heritage.

The MLC, during her interaction with the media at her residence here, said that Telangana came into being not because of someone’s mercy, but because of the people’s prolonged struggle spearheaded by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and his fast-unto-death protest.

While displaying Chandrasekhar Rao’s pictures, Kavitha reminded the people that noted Congress leaders had taken part in Bathukamma festival, which she said represents Telangana’s cultural soul.

She highlighted that former PM Indira Gandhi celebrated Bathukamma during her 1978 Warangal visit. Priyanka Gandhi recently acknowledged Telangana’s Bathukamma in a tweet, and Sonia Gandhi has carried Bathukamma and extended greetings to the people of Telangana on multiple occasions.