Congress undermining Telangana cultural heritage: BRS MLC Kavitha

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday expressed her deep outrage over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged attempts to undermine Telangana’s cultural heritage.
The MLC, during her interaction with the media at her residence here, said that Telangana came into being not because of someone’s mercy, but because of the people’s prolonged struggle spearheaded by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and his fast-unto-death protest.
While displaying Chandrasekhar Rao’s pictures, Kavitha reminded the people that noted Congress leaders had taken part in Bathukamma festival, which she said represents Telangana’s cultural soul.
She highlighted that former PM Indira Gandhi celebrated Bathukamma during her 1978 Warangal visit. Priyanka Gandhi recently acknowledged Telangana’s Bathukamma in a tweet, and Sonia Gandhi has carried Bathukamma and extended greetings to the people of Telangana on multiple occasions.
The MLC displayed a photograph from the Bharat Jodo Yatra where Rahul Gandhi, alongside Revanth Reddy, Jairam Ramesh, and KC Venugopal, participated in Bathukamma festivities. She questioned how Rahul Gandhi could reconcile to the CM’s public display of disrespect to Telangana culture and tarnishing its traditions.
The MLC accused Revanth of erasing Telangana’s history by altering the Telangana Talli statue, a symbol of the statehood movement, and removing Bathukamma from its design. She stated, “This is an insult to every Telangana citizen who fought for statehood. Revanth Reddy was never part of the Telangana movement, and now he seeks a place in our history by trampling on our identity.”
She declared, “We will not tolerate any attempt to erase our culture. Telangana’s heritage is non-negotiable, and we will fight to protect it.”
She pointed out that Bathukamma was officially recognised as a state festival during the BRS regime, and demanded action against Congress leaders, including ministers who insulted it, by questioning the necessity to its symbol in the hands of Telangana Talli statue.