Establish coach factory in Kazipet as per APRA, CM Revanth tells Minister Vaishnaw

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also on Thursday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to set up an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet in Telangana. He explained that the AP Reorganisation Act clearly mentioned the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet.
The Railways recently announced that a Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop is being set up in Kazipet. After that, the state government wrote a letter requesting the establishment of a coach factory which is not only a dream of Kazipet people, but also the entire Telangana, he said.
He requested the Railway minister to sanction a new railway line between Vikarabad-Krishna station. The proposed railway route will connect the backward areas of South Telangana such as Parigi, Kodangal, Chitlapalle, Tekalkod, Ravulapalle, Mathur, Daulatabad, Damaragidda, Narayanapet, and Maktal.
The new railway line will also help in developing cement clusters and other industries near Tandur. The new railway network will also help in reducing the distance between Vikarabad Junction and Krishna station by 70 km, he said.
New rail routes
Revanth also requested the Railway minister to sanction a new rail route between Kalwakurti and Macharla. The proposed rail route from Kalwakurthi via Vangur-Kandukuru-Devarakonda-Chalakurthi-Tirumalagiri to Macharla will connect the proposed Gadwal-Dornakal and the existing Macherla routes.
This new railway network will benefit the Cement industry and for the purchase of forest products. The network will provide connectivity between Secunderabad, Guntur and Dhone junctions and easy travel for devotees visiting the famous spiritual town Srisailam.
The CM urged Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the proposed rail routes of Dornakal-Miryalaguda (Papatapalli-John Pahad) and Dornakal-Gadwal. These two rail routes pass through fertile lands, sugarcane industries, granite industries, Siberian migratory bird centre, India’s largest Buddhist stupa and Palair recreation areas in Khammam district.
He explained that the land prices in this area of Palair assembly constituency are high and most of the farmers belong to BC, SC, ST and minority communities. The acquisition of valuable land in this place will become a burden for the Railway Department.
Considering this, the CM requested for the railway lines to be changed from Dornakal to Vennaram-Mannegudem-Abbayipalem-Maripeda to Mothe by changing the proposed routes.
These areas are completely backward, he said and pointed out that there are also no railway lines either. The distance will also be reduced by 19 km compared to the previous routes, he said, appealing to Vaishnaw to reconsider the alignment of these two routes.