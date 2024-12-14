Establish coach factory in Kazipet as per APRA, CM Revanth tells Minister Vaishnaw

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also on Thursday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged him to set up an integrated railway coach factory in Kazipet in Telangana. He explained that the AP Reorganisation Act clearly mentioned the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet.

The Railways recently announced that a Periodic Overhauling (POH) workshop is being set up in Kazipet. After that, the state government wrote a letter requesting the establishment of a coach factory which is not only a dream of Kazipet people, but also the entire Telangana, he said.

He requested the Railway minister to sanction a new railway line between Vikarabad-Krishna station. The proposed railway route will connect the backward areas of South Telangana such as Parigi, Kodangal, Chitlapalle, Tekalkod, Ravulapalle, Mathur, Daulatabad, Damaragidda, Narayanapet, and Maktal.

The new railway line will also help in developing cement clusters and other industries near Tandur. The new railway network will also help in reducing the distance between Vikarabad Junction and Krishna station by 70 km, he said.