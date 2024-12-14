Mohan Babu’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Manchu Mohan Babu in a case related to alleged assault on a journalist. An FIR (No. 645 of 2024) was registered against the actor at Pahadishareef Police Station on December 10, 2024.

While refusing to grant immediate relief, the court issued notices to the state of Telangana and other authorities, directing them to file responses by December 19, 2024.

The FIR alleges that at around 8.05 pm on December 10, the complainant, a journalist, was invited to Mohan Babu’s residence by his son and actor Manchu Manoj, during coverage of a family dispute.

While the journalist was performing his duties, Mohan Babu allegedly snatched the complainant’s microphone and hit him with it, causing a head injury.

Initially, the FIR charged Mohan Babu with less severe offenses but it was altered on December 12, 2024, adding Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), corresponding to Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder), citing the severity of the alleged assault.

Mohan Babu’s legal team argued that the incident was not premeditated, and even if the allegations were accepted as true, they did not meet the criteria for an attempt to murder charge. Counsel contended that the altercation stemmed from a private family dispute between Mohan Babu and his son.