Mohan Babu’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha MP Manchu Mohan Babu in a case related to alleged assault on a journalist. An FIR (No. 645 of 2024) was registered against the actor at Pahadishareef Police Station on December 10, 2024.
While refusing to grant immediate relief, the court issued notices to the state of Telangana and other authorities, directing them to file responses by December 19, 2024.
The FIR alleges that at around 8.05 pm on December 10, the complainant, a journalist, was invited to Mohan Babu’s residence by his son and actor Manchu Manoj, during coverage of a family dispute.
While the journalist was performing his duties, Mohan Babu allegedly snatched the complainant’s microphone and hit him with it, causing a head injury.
Initially, the FIR charged Mohan Babu with less severe offenses but it was altered on December 12, 2024, adding Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), corresponding to Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder), citing the severity of the alleged assault.
Mohan Babu’s legal team argued that the incident was not premeditated, and even if the allegations were accepted as true, they did not meet the criteria for an attempt to murder charge. Counsel contended that the altercation stemmed from a private family dispute between Mohan Babu and his son.
The defence also highlighted that the complainant, under the guise of journalistic duties, had trespassed into Mohan Babu’s property without consent. It was further alleged that the complainant was part of a mob, including bouncers and antisocial elements, who sought to harm Mohan Babu and forcibly evict him from his residence.
Mohan Babu’s counsel accused the media of unethical reporting, claiming that the journalist and his associates had invaded his privacy by publicizing a personal family dispute. They argued that the complainant’s actions amounted to trespass, and Mohan Babu reserved the right to initiate legal action against him.
The prosecution argued that the complainant was carrying out legitimate journalistic duties when attacked by Mohan Babu. However, the defence countered that the complainant had been unlawfully present on the premises.
Justice Lakshman, while refusing interim relief, directed the state to file its response, including evidence supporting the addition of the more severe charges by December 19.