Nizamsagar, SRSP desilting, restoration soon: Telangana Minister Uttam

NIZAMABAD: State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Nizamsagar and Sri Ram Sagar Projects (SRSP) will undergo desilting and restoration to their original water storage capacities with assistance from the Union Government.

On Friday, the minister toured the Nizamsagar and SRSP projects in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts, releasing water for the second crop from Nizamsagar. He also reviewed SRSP’s current status and pending irrigation department works.

Speaking to reporters, Uttam stated that SRSP’s storage capacity, originally 112 tmcft, has decreased to 80 tmcft, while Nizamsagar’s capacity had dropped from 27 tmcft to 17 tmcft.

He assured sufficient funds to complete the pending Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) works under packages 20, 21, and 21A, which were neglected by the previous government.