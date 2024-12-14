Nizamsagar, SRSP desilting, restoration soon: Telangana Minister Uttam

NIZAMABAD: State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the Nizamsagar and Sri Ram Sagar Projects (SRSP) will undergo desilting and restoration to their original water storage capacities with assistance from the Union Government.
On Friday, the minister toured the Nizamsagar and SRSP projects in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts, releasing water for the second crop from Nizamsagar. He also reviewed SRSP’s current status and pending irrigation department works.
Speaking to reporters, Uttam stated that SRSP’s storage capacity, originally 112 tmcft, has decreased to 80 tmcft, while Nizamsagar’s capacity had dropped from 27 tmcft to 17 tmcft.
He assured sufficient funds to complete the pending Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS) works under packages 20, 21, and 21A, which were neglected by the previous government.
He emphasised the state government’s commitment to creating 30 lakh acres of new ayacut over the next five years, prioritising cost-effective irrigation projects to expand cultivation.
Uttam criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting the irrigation department and making it chaotic. He highlighted ongoing reforms, including maintenance of canals and project gates, appointing 700 Assistant Engineers and 1,800 outsourced Laskars, and requested TGPSC to fill 1,300 additional posts.
He praised farmers for achieving a 153 lakh MT paddy yield by cultivating 66.07 lakh acres during the first crop, generating Rs 30,000–40,000 crore. The government also provided a Rs 500 bonus for the superfine variety paddy, which will continue each season.
Regarding inquiries into the Kaleshwaram Project, the Irrigation minister stated that a commission had been appointed, and action would be taken against those responsible for any misdeeds based on the final report. Preliminary action has already been initiated against several individuals. “Whoever commits mistakes will be held accountable,” he said.