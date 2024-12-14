Sandhya Theatre management did not meet cops for security

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police on Friday clarified that the Sandhya theatre management had not met any higher police officials seeking police security at the theatre on 4 December, when Pushpa 2 premier was shown.

The police clarification came in the wake of a letter circulating on the social media that the Sandhya theatre management had asked the police to provide bandobast on December 4 and 5 implying that the police had failed to prevent the stampede in which a woman died and her son sustained critical injuries.

The police said that the theatre management gave the letter in the inward section in the police station.

Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav said that they usually receive a lot of requests seeking bandobast citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities, religious programmes and so on. But it is beyond our resources to provide bandobast for every event.

“In specific cases where a heavy crowd is expected or some popular personality is visiting, the organisers personally visit the police station/ACP/DCP office and seek bandobust. In this case the organisers did not meet any officer and simply submitted the letter in the inward section. No details were made available to the police. Despite this the police arranged suitable bandobast for crowd management outside the theatre”, he said in a press note.