Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to inspect residential hostels

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Sathi Kumari and other officials, will be visiting resident hostels on Saturday to assess the conditions of the welfare hostels in the state. This comes as an initiative towards ensuring food safety in the government-run welfare residential schools.

The chief minister will be doing surprise inspections at welfare hostels in Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Hyderabad districts and will also have lunch with students in the hostel.

Recently, the government increased the diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200% for nearly eight lakh students in SC, ST, BC and minority hostels in the state. In addition, the government also provided infrastructure facilities in schools in the state at a cost of Rs 667.25 crore.