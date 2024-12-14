Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to inspect residential hostels

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Sathi Kumari and other officials, will be visiting resident hostels on Saturday to assess the conditions of the welfare hostels in the state. This comes as an initiative towards ensuring food safety in the government-run welfare residential schools.
The chief minister will be doing surprise inspections at welfare hostels in Rangareddy, Vikarabad and Hyderabad districts and will also have lunch with students in the hostel.
Recently, the government increased the diet charges by 40% and cosmetic charges by 200% for nearly eight lakh students in SC, ST, BC and minority hostels in the state. In addition, the government also provided infrastructure facilities in schools in the state at a cost of Rs 667.25 crore.
Further, a state education commission was also constituted to monitor the performance of hostels under the chairmanship of retired IAS officer Aakunuri Murali.
It is reported that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will conduct inspections at MJPBCWR JC (Girls) Madhira School in Bonakal of Khammam district, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha will visit MJPBCWR JC (Girls), Mylaram village of Ghanpur in Bhupalpally district and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu will visit MJPBCWR JC (Girls), Mylaram village of Ghanpur in Bhupalpally district.
Similarly, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will visit TGSWR JC (Boys) in Shaikpet of Hyderabad, Konda Surekha will visit TGSWR JC (Boys) in Hathanoora of Sangareddy, D Anasuya Seethakka will visit Ashram High School (Girls) in Nerigonda of Adilabad, Thummala Nageswara Rao will visit Eklavya Model RI, TWD, in Dammapeta mandal of Badradri Kothagudem district and Jupally Krishna Rao will visit TGSWR JC (Girls) in Kollapur of Nagarkurnool district.