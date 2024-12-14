Telangana HC dismisses cases against Kancha Ilaiah

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Friday dismissed multiple cases filed against writer and academician Professor Kancha Ilaiah. The cases stemmed from controversies surrounding his book ‘Samajika Smugglers Komattlu’, which sparked allegations of hurting the sentiments of the Arya Vaishya community.

The complaints, including one by Srikanth Gupta of Malkajgiri, accused Prof Ilaiah of intending to offend the sentiments of the community through the book. Similar cases were filed in other regions, including Korutla and Karimnagar. Prof Ilaiah had approached the high court challenging these cases.

Justice Radharani, who presided over the hearing, delivered the verdict, citing the constitutional right to freedom of expression. The judge also referenced the dismissal of a prior petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the book.

Issuing orders to dismiss all the cases, Justice Radharani reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding individual rights under the Constitution.

Reacting to the judgment, Prof Ilaiah expressed gratitude and relief. “This verdict reaffirms the judiciary’s crucial role in upholding constitutional rights,” he said, calling the decision a victory for freedom of expression.