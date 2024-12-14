TGCHE to constitute panel for recruitment of teachers

HYDERABAD: Telangana Council of Higher Education on Friday proposed to constitute a five-member committee to prepare the modalities for the recruitment of teaching staff in the higher education institutions.

The committee led by Vice-Chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University as the chairman, will be responsible for detailing the recruitment modalities in alignment with the UGC regulations and G.O.Ms.No.15 of the Higher Education Department.

The suggestion was made during a meeting of the TGCHE by chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy with the vice-chancellors of state universities, based on the suggestions by N Sridhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, education department.

A senior official from TGCHE told TNIE, “This is an advisory which was discussed in the meeting today. The final approval will be given by the government to concretise and implement the proposal.”

Additionally, the principal secretary also suggested to the VCs that committees be framed to address critical issues in the higher education sector in the areas of recruitment processes and career advancement, and affiliation processes and quality rankings.