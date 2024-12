HYDERABAD: Asserting that the law would take its own course, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday made it clear that there was no role of the state government in the arrest of actor Allu Arjun for the death of M Revathi at the Sandhya Theatre.

The chief minister’s reaction came during a chit chat with the media in Parliament premises. He made it clear that the government would not support anyone, however famous he or she may be, when it comes to keeping the law.

Revanth also said that the police will take action as per the law, in both the Pushpa-2 incident and in the Manchu Mohan Babu case.

Later in the day, the chief minister told a television news channel that “Arjun didn’t simply return to his home after watching the film (at Sandhya Theatre)”.

“They are not going to fight on behalf of the country on the India-Pakistan border. They made the film, they will make money and leave, that’s it,” he said.

Revanth said that Arjun greeted his fans at the theatre, waving to them from his vehicle and due to this gesture, the situation went out of control. “This was why he was made A-11 and not A-1,” the chief minister said.

“Constitution is the same for the common man and the prime minister. We permitted the producers (of Pushpa-2) to screen benefit shows and raise ticket charges to Rs 1,300. It’s been 13 days since the death of a woman and hospitalisation of a child. Police met Allu Arjun after 10 days. He himself went to the police station from where the police produced him before the court,” the chief minister said.

He added: “A life has been lost and if we don’t take action, people would say that the government is not doing anything as the matter is related to film stars, and wonder if there was a separate Constitution for the rich.”