Tiger moving towards forest area in Manugur, say officials

KHAMMAM: A day after a high alert was issued in Bhadradri Kothagudem district over suspicion of a tiger entering the area, forest officials on Friday observed a change in its route to the Manugur forest area in the district from the Eturunagaram forest area.

Manugur divisional forest officer Sd Maqsood said that it is a male tiger and migrates to the forest areas here for mating in December every year. “If we examine the last 10 years of the tiger movement, the feline did not kill any person,” he added.

Stating that the villagers have been alerted and warned not to send cattle into the forest areas, the officer said that the tiger would migrate to Chhattisgarh after the mating.

Maqsood further said, “We are expecting the tiger might have entered into Bayyaram range in Manugur division and there are high chances that the feline may attack cattle and other animals.”

Meanwhile, the residents of the Manugur forest area are gripped with fear. They are urging forest officials to ensure that the tiger does not harm them and their cattle. Sources said that the agriculture labourers are refusing to attend the farm works due to the fear of the big tiger.