X abuzz with reactions to Allu Arjun’s arrest

HYDERABAD: The Internet went into a frenzy with divided opinions pourning in immediately after the arrest of popular film actor Allu Arjun.

The ‘AlluArjunArrest’ trended on popular microblogging website X with the video clips of actor’s arrest, and case documents. By evening 7 pm, there were 226K tweets posted on X with the #AlluArjun tag alone.

The X timeline trended with the minute to minute updates of Pushpa 2 fame Arjun’s arrest. The bail episode alone attracted some 87K tweets within an hour as the netizens chose to delve into the legalities of the case, and celebrated the bail. Incidentally, Police, Nampally Court, HC, 14 days remand, and CM Revanth Reddy were among the top trends.

The supporters of BJP and BRS dubbed the arrest as an act of vengeance. In a post, BRS corporator Hema Samala said that the arrest of Arjun was a reflection of the feeling of “insecurity” among the rulers. YSRCP supporters too jumped in favour of Arjun. “Bail granted for #AlluArjun. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP, Jagan sir’s well wisher, Advocate (Niranjan Reddy) dealing with the case,” tweeted YS Jagan Trends.