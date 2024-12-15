Actor Balayya’s Hyderabad property marked for acquisition

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme launched by the state government is taking shape after the Town Planning wing of the GHMC began marking the portions of properties for land acquisition around KBR park.

The properties being marked include those belonging to Telugu film actor and TDP Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, Congress MLA from Nagarjuna Sagar, K Jayaveer Reddy, son of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy and other high profiles.

Their properties have been marked for demolition to execute the road-widening and the GHMC will begin the works shortly, sources said.

The state government has already given administrative sanction for the construction of flyovers and underpasses under the H-CITI project. These flyovers and underpasses will come up at the KBR Park entrance junction, Jubilee Hills Check Post junction, Road No. 45 junction, Filmnagar junction, Maharaja Agrasen junction and Cancer Hospital junction under Engineering Procurement Contract (EPC).

The junctions have been designed to ensure that the entire area will be conflict-free i.e. there will be no signal anywhere around the park and traffic can flow in an uninterrupted manner.

The sources said there are around 306 properties that will be affected by the road development plan from Road No.12 Banjara Hills junction, including Road No. 1 and 2 to Jubilee Hills Check Post via KBR Park.

The existing road width is 15.4 metres to 32 metres and the proposed road width is 30 to 36 meters with 6.50 km length.

The MAUD authorities advised the GHMC officials to immediately start the tender process for the construction of flyovers and underpasses at six junctions around KBR Park at `1,230 crore as part of H-CITI Phase-1.