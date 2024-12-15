BRS can’t question hike in diet charges: Telangana Dty CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the previous BRS government did not provide basic amenities to the students of Gurukul schools and public hostels during their decadal tenure, leading to the deterioration of students’ health.

He said the pink party did not increase the diet chargers and pay the pending bills for months.

On Saturday, Vikramarka launched a new diet menu at Bonakal Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukula School in Madira constituency. He said that the BRS should be “ashamed as they are responsible for providing poor diet to the students during their tenure”.

Addressing the students and their parents during the programme, Vikramarka accused the BRS of negligence for not paying the mess bills. He said it was ironic how the party’s leaders have forgotten these issues and are now criticising the Congress government for increasing the diet charges by 40%.

Vikramarka warned that if the students are not provided food according to the new menu, strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence.

Minsiters Uttam Kumar Reddy, Dansari Anasuya, Ponnam Prabhakar and other minsiters visited various schools.