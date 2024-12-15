BRS leader Kavitha seeks clarity on CM Revanth Reddy's Bathukamma remarks

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanded answers from CPP Chairman Sonia Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi regarding whether they approved Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s alleged undermining of Bathukamma festival. “Is Priyanka Gandhi supporting the Congress government’s move to remove Bathukamma from “Telangana Talli” statue?” she asked.

Speaking at a Round Table Conference organised by Telangana Jagruthi on Telangana Identity, Kavitha called on the Congress to take actions against an MLA who reportedly insulted Bathukamma festival.

She said: “TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, a leader from the BC community, must explain why no action has been taken against the MLA who insulted backward classes.”

“It is our misfortune that a person who never said “Jai Telangana” is the Chief Minister of Telangana. Revanth Reddy does not have the soul of Telangana as he was never part of the movement,” she stated.

She accused Revanth Reddy of destroying Telangana traditions, festivals and identity and claimed that Congress leaders do not have the soul of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the BRS MLC reiterated that the party will recognise “Telangana Talli”, which was created during the Telangana movement but not by the Congress government. She announced that the BRS will continue its initiative to install statues of “Telangana Talli” in every village.

A resolution was also passed during the conference terming the statue installed by the Congress government at the Secretariat as “Congress Matha”.