Congress government's 'negligence' a 'curse' for tribal children: T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Stating that it is heartbreaking to see Leelavati, a young girl who should be joyfully learning and playing with her peers, recovering from food poisoning in NIMS hospital, former minister T Harish Rao condemned the Congress government for gross negligence, calling it a curse for innocent tribal children.

He criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who oversees the Education Ministry and SC/ST Welfare Ministry stating: “Despite several warnings over food poisoning and safety issues in Gurukul institutions, no measures have been taken. Even schools in the CM’s own district are neglected. The government’s focus seems to be only on propaganda and not on ensuring the safety and future of our children,” he said.

Harish Rao highlighted the alarming state of welfare schools and hostels, citing recurring incidents of food poisoning, dog bites, snake bites, rat bites, and even electric shocks.

The former minister criticised the chief minister’s symbolic visits to Gurukul institutions, stating they failed to address critical issues like providing basic necessities such as hot water and winter clothing, timely disbursement of hostel staff salaries and infrastructure issues.

He questioned the six-month delay in releasing hostel funds despite the claim of a “green channel” for allocations.