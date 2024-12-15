'Gathering more evidence,' says Rachakonda police in actor Mohan Babu case

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Saturday said that they are collecting more evidence to proceed with a case filed against veteran actor Mohan Babu for allegedly beating a TV journalist. As of now, the police have the victim’s statement provided in the complaint.

A Rachakonda police official said, “We will again record the victim’s statement after he is discharged from the hospital. We will also collect his medical reports and other relevant evidence for the case.”

During the attack, Ranjith suffered multiple fractures to his zygomatic bone and had to undergo surgery. This bone helps give shape and structure to the face and is connected to the jaw, as well as to bones near the ears, forehead, and skull. Reacting to the attack, Manchu Manoj took to X stating that it was his decision to invite the press and that they were not at fault for entering Mohan Babu’s house.

Initially, the police registered a case against Mohan Babu under Section 118 (1) of BNS (causing hurt using dangerous weapons or substances), but later changed it to Section 109 of BNS (attempt to murder). The police official also mentioned that the actor surrendered his licensed gun to the cops after they sent him a notice to do so.

“It has been falsely alleged that I was intoxicated during this incident. I categorically deny this baseless claim. Police officers and press members were present throughout all my visits to senior officials that day. When and where could I have consumed alcohol? This false narrative has been deliberately fabricated by Mr. Vinay, who accuses me of making property demands,” Manchu Manoj posted on X.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu has filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Telangana HC, which is set to hear the case on December 19.