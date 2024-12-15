NDSA likely to submit final report on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme by December end

HYDERABAD: The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) is likely to submit its final report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) by December end, excluding the aspect of conducting geo-technical tests. Initially, NDSA has asked the state government to conduct these tests to gather geo-technical information at the barrage. The NDSA’s report holds significant importance for the state government as it appears determined to take decisions regarding the future of KLIS on expert opinion.

In November, the NDSA informed the PC Ghose Commission—currently investigating allegations of irregularities in the KLIS—that it was unable to submit a report due to the state government’s failure to provide required geo technical data.

However, the authorities were reluctant to conduct geo-technical tests, citing that grouting works were carried out after the Medigadda barrage caved in. Sources said that the authorities were of the opinion that there would be no traces found after the reinforced concrete works were conducted.

Additionally, the NDSA reportedly cautioned the state government against storing water in the Annaram and Sundilla barrage—two key components of KLIS. Despite the state government’s plans to store 5 tmcft of water for upstream pumping, the NDSA warned that these barrages, constructed using the same technology as Medigadda, could face similar structural risks.

After assuming office, the Congress tasked the NDSA to submit a comprehensive report on the structural stability of the project and recommend necessary measures.