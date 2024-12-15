Students to monitor hostel food, says Telangana CM at uniform diet launch

HYDERABAD: Asserting that students should be empowered and allowed to monitor the food they consume every day, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to set up Mess Management Committees with students as members in government hostels and residential schools across the state.

Announcing that the government would release mess expenses on the 10th day of every month through the green channel, the CM made it clear that he would make visits to residential schools part of his official tours.

Revanth was speaking after launching the “Uniform Diet Menu” from a social welfare residential school at Chilkur. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, other ministers and collectors unveiled the diet menu in their respective districts.

The uniform diet menu has been designed to ensure that students are served nutritious, protein-rich food throughout the month. The elaborate menu covers every single day, with separate items listed for breakfast, break, lunch, snacks and dinner.

While chicken will be served on two Sundays and two Wednesdays, eggs will be part of the dishes at least 23 times in the month. Milk with “Boost” will be served every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, while students will get banana, guava, papaya, watermelon and sapota, as well as boiled pulses, millet biscuits and ginger tea during the day break and in snacks.

“Recently, a girl died due to food poisoning. I can understand the pain of the grieving parents. Rich and poor love their children equally. Parents repose faith in us and send their children to hostels. We should be more responsible. We need to take precautions and stop the recurrence of such incidents,” the CM stated.