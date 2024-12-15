Telangana IT Minister Sridhar inaugurates Techwave’s AI hub in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Minister of Information Technology and Industries D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Techwave’s second office space in Hyderabad, including its first AI Engineering Hub at Tech Park, Financial District. This state-of-the-art facility, spans over 1 lakh sq.ft, is designed to provide a next-generation work environment, reflecting the company’s commitment to growth and innovation.

The new facility will serve as a significant catalyst for the expansion of Techwave’s service lines, including enhanced offerings in AI.

It features a modern workspace to foster creativity, teamwork and productivity underscoring the company’s dedication to delivering high-quality services to clients worldwide.

With a capacity to accommodate around 1,200 associates, this marks a major milestone in Techwave’s expansion in Telangana.

Additionally, the company is strengthening its regional presence through its growing office in Khammam, which currently houses over 400 associates and continues to expand.