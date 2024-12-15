Telangana Talli not of landlords but of Bahujans: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that they have not installed “Telangana Talli” of landlords, but the “Telangana Talli” of Bahujans.

“Telangana Talli is the embodiment of mother. We have installed the Telangana Talli statue to bless people to move on the path of development,” he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a meeting after inaugurating Doddi Komuraiah Kurma Bhavan at Kokapet here.

He said that weaker sections had been given priority in extending welfare scheme benefits including farm loan waiver, free electricity and others.

The chief minister said that Telangana is a role model for the country in organising caste census. Ninety eight per cent of the caste census has already been completed and only 2 percent is left, he added, saying that the work is similar to a mega health checkup to know what ailed each patient.

He said: “Kurma community will get its due share of funds for development based on population after the completion of the caste census. Congress gave party tickets to two leaders of the Kurma community and another two tickets to Yadav community. Parties will give tickets only when you win the elections. We gave opportunity to four social groups as Whips in the government. As the Whip, Beerla Ilayya is addressing your problems. You should not miss the opportunity and the community will get more opportunities and importance will be given when your candidates get elected. All your social groups should be united despite having different political affiliations and then only you will survive in the society,” he said.