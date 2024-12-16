BRS leader Kavitha lays stone for 'original' Telangana Talli statue

JAGTIAL: Defying the government order (GO) that declared misrepresenting or insulting the new Telangana Talli statue in any form a punishable offence, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha laid the foundation stone for a huge Telangana Talli statue to be installed in Jagital town on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha stated that “no matter how many GOs and gazettes the government issues, we will install the original Telangana Talli”.

Stating that their version of Telangana Talli inspired them and gave them courage during the Telangana movement, she reiterated that she is “committed to protecting Bathukamma in the hands of Telangana Talli”.

Accusing the Congress government of “attacking the identity, culture, and traditions of Telangana”, she vowed to install the original Telangana Talli statue in every village.

Meanwhile, she visited Kasturba Girls Residential School in Sarangapur mandal. During her visit, she interacted with students and teachers and enquired about the problems they are facing.

She demanded that the government extend the enhanced diet charges to Kasturba schools and ensure that nutritious food is provided to all students in residential schools.

The BRS leader also appealed to the government to regularise the services of contract teachers.