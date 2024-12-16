Family feud: Telugu actor Manoj accuses brother Vishnu of 'sabotage' plot

HYDERABAD: In yet another twist to the ongoing feud in actor Mohan Babu’s family, his younger son Manoj on Sunday accused his elder brother Vishnu and his associates of “sabotage” plot to harm him, his mother and other relatives.

In a press statement issued here, Manoj alleged that on Saturday, when he went for a cinema shoot, Vishnu and along with his associates Raj Konduru, Kiran, Vijay Reddy and a group of bouncers entered his house and poured diesel mixed with sugar in generators at his home.

He said that they entered his house under the pretext of giving a birthday cake to her mother on her birthday.

“What followed was an act of calculated sabotage. They tampered with the main generators in my home, pouring diesel mixed with sugar — a deliberate act designed to cause catastrophic (power) failure. Late in the night, the generators malfunctioned, leading to dangerous electrical fluctuations. The entire household was at risk, including my mother, my nine-month-old daughter, my uncle and my aunt from the village,” the statement read.

Manoj alleged that with vehicles parked near the generators and active gas connections in the house, the consequences of this sabotage could have been devastating, could have resulted in a massive fire or explosion that might have cost lives.

“As Vishnu and his team left the premises, they further escalated the situation by forcibly removing the last loyal staff member from my house, leaving my family vulnerable and helpless,” he alleged.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of an escalating pattern of threats and hostility. Despite prior warnings from law enforcement, these actions are continuing with complete disregard for the safety of my family and me. I urge the authorities to take swift action and hold those responsible accountable,” he added.