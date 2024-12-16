Lite byte| Ministers in Revanth Reddy Cabinet not happy?

It seems some ministers are not happy the way they are being treated. A mantri in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet reportedly lodged a complaint with the Congress high command stating that the bills sent by only a handful of ministers are being cleared by the government. To the dismay of the ministers, the pending bills in their departments are getting cleared even without their knowledge, he said. However, senior party leaders wonder why this question is not being raised in the Cabinet meeting instead of approaching the high command. The minister reportedly reasoned with an AICC member that such a course of action would have a potentially negative impact on the government. The complainant suggested to the party high command that the Karnataka model be implemented in Telangana. After hearing the concerns, the top AICC leader assured that the issue would be amicably sorted out. It remains to be seen whether the minister’s concerns will be addressed by the high command.

Officialdom back to work after celebrations

The bureaucrats and employees of various departments are back to “actual work” after spending several days in making arrangements for the Congress’ ‘Praja Palana’ celebrations in the state. After the ‘Praja Palana’ celebrations ended on December 9, the state’s official machinery turned its focus to departmental work. Similarly, the ministers also resumed regular reviews on the issues concerning their departments.