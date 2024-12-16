Mridangam maestro honoured by disciples on his 75th birthday

HYDERABAD: In a spectacular display of reverence towards their Guru the disciples of Padma Shri awardee Yella Venkateswara Rao felicitated and conferred upon him the title of ‘Pranava Nadha Kala Tapasvi’ during his diamond jubilee birthday celebrations on Sunday.

The disciples of the music maestro brought him on a chariot, performed pada seva, and carried him into Ravindra Bharathi in a palanquin. At a time when humanity is witnessing heinous crimes against teachers and vice versa, the gesture of Venkateswara Rao, the Guinness World Record holder, stands as a shining example.

Venkateswara Rao, the former professor at Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, is regarded as one of the leading exponents of Mridangam. Renowned violinist Annavarapu Rama Swamy, a nonagenarian, adorned the legendary musician with ‘Swarna Kankanam’.

Tourism & Culture and Archaeology Minister Jupally Krishna Rao hailed Venkateswara Rao’s contributions spanning over five decades, stating that he had elevated the Mridangam from being considered a supporting instrument to a main instrument. He also noted that it is a remarkable achievement for someone from a rural village to be conferred with the prestigious ‘Padma Shri.’

A documentary showcasing Rao’s contributions was screened at the beginning of the event, attended by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Dr GVR Shastri, Mamidi Harikrishna, Violin Vasu, and Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao.

It was highlighted that Rao has accompanied renowned musicians such as M S Subbulakshmi, Ravi Shankar, Chembai, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, M Balamuralikrishna, L Subramaniam, K J Yesudas, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, and Bhimsen Joshi. He has received accolades from successive presidents, prime ministers, and chief ministers.