Ready for debate on state finances: Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramakra

KHAMMAM: Slamming the previous BRS government for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap during its decade-long rule by raising loans in the name of various projects, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra on Sunday said that the government was ready for a debate on the issue in the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly, which resumes on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the district Congress party office here, Vikramarka reiterated: “While BRS looted the state in the name of loans, the Congress’ people’s government has been forced to borrow Rs 54,118 crore this year under the FRBM norms to repay the loans raised by the previous regime and interest totalling Rs 66,782 crore.”

“BRS leaders T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, who pushed the state into deep debts and burdened people, are now strangely crying hoarse about poor finances,” he remarked.

The deputy CM stated that soon after the Congress came to power, it released a white paper detailing the financial status and loans incurred by the BRS government.

In 2014, Telangana had incurred direct debts to the tune of Rs 72,658 crore and by 2024 they mounted to Rs 3.89 lakh crore, he asserted and pointed out that loans raised in the name of corporations under its guarantee grew from Rs 5,893 crore in 2014 to Rs 95,462 crore in 2024. Additionally, corporation loans without government guarantees, which were nonexistent in 2014, stood at Rs 59,414 crore under the BRS regime.