Ready for debate on state finances: Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramakra

KHAMMAM: Slamming the previous BRS government for allegedly pushing Telangana into a debt trap during its decade-long rule by raising loans in the name of various projects, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramakra on Sunday said that the government was ready for a debate on the issue in the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly, which resumes on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at the district Congress party office here, Vikramarka reiterated: “While BRS looted the state in the name of loans, the Congress’ people’s government has been forced to borrow Rs 54,118 crore this year under the FRBM norms to repay the loans raised by the previous regime and interest totalling Rs 66,782 crore.”
“BRS leaders T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, who pushed the state into deep debts and burdened people, are now strangely crying hoarse about poor finances,” he remarked.
The deputy CM stated that soon after the Congress came to power, it released a white paper detailing the financial status and loans incurred by the BRS government.
In 2014, Telangana had incurred direct debts to the tune of Rs 72,658 crore and by 2024 they mounted to Rs 3.89 lakh crore, he asserted and pointed out that loans raised in the name of corporations under its guarantee grew from Rs 5,893 crore in 2014 to Rs 95,462 crore in 2024. Additionally, corporation loans without government guarantees, which were nonexistent in 2014, stood at Rs 59,414 crore under the BRS regime.
Will ensure every grain of paddy is purchased: Bhatti
Vikramarka reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare despite inheriting a tough financial situation.
He stated that the government was purchasing every grain produced by farmers, paying them within a week and providing them Rs 500 bonus per quintal for superfine variety rice. These measures benefited farmers by as much as Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 per acre, he claimed.
The finance minister took a jab at BRS claims of constructing the Kaleshwaram project at Rs 1.2 lakh crore and increasing agricultural yield. “How did agricultural yield reach record levels this year even without availability of Kaleshwaram water?” he questioned, adding, “The people’s government achieved this remarkable feat using projects constructed during the Congress regime, while also ensuring the purchase of every grain cultivated by farmers.”
The Congress government, Vikramarka revealed, had spent Rs 50,953 crore on agriculture and farmers in just one year, including Rs 7,625 crore for Rythu Bharosa, Rs 21,000 crore for loan waiver, Rs 1,514 crore towards Rythu Bhima premium, Rs 36 crore for seed supply, Rs 11,270 crore for subsidy on agriculture pumpsets and Rs 9,795 crore for irrigation works.
Alleging that the BRS did nothing for farmers during its 10-year rule, Vikramarka remarked: “BRS leaders only knew how to create illusions and hoodwink people.”
He further announced that landless labourers would receive Rs 12,000 annually, with the first installment of Rs 6,000 disbursed on December 28, coinciding with the party’s formation day, Additionally, Rythu Bharosa payments would be made from Sankranti, he said.
Announces plans to boost industrial growth
Highlighting the development projects being rolled out by the Congress government, Vikramarka outlined plans for new airports in Kothagudem, Ramagundam, Adilabad and Warangal to boost industrial growth.
He also announced the Musi rejuvenation project to restore it as the crown jewel of Hyderabad and the construction of a Regional Ring Road (RRR) to connect districts. “Industrial and housing clusters are being planned between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed RRR for future generations,” he said.