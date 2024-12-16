Telangana gets chillier, Adilabad temperature drops to 4.7°c

ADILABAD/HYDERABAD: The temperature levels continue to drop across the state, with Agriculture Research Station, in Adilabad, recording 4.7°C on Sunday. This marks the season’s lowest temperature so far. The cold conditions have disrupted daily life, with markets opening around 11 am and evenings appearing deserted in several areas.

In Hyderabad, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature at 8.6°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD has extended the cold wave warning to Monday for Adilabad and Kumurambheem Asifabad districts. Additionally, light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected at isolated places from December 19.

Minimum temperatures are likely to remain below 15°C in most places across the state until December 19.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with misty or hazy conditions during the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C and 15°C, respectively. Surface winds will likely be north-easterly at speeds of 6–8 km/h.

Doctors have advised elderly people to take necessary precautions against the cold to avoid health complications.

Agriculture Research Station scientist Sridhar Chauhan stated that the declining temperatures are typical for this time of year, usually starting in late November and lasting through December. He noted that the recent cyclone caused a brief fluctuation in temperatures, but the cold trend has since resumed.

Farmers cultivating Bengal gram and jowar have been urged to take precautionary measures as severe cold conditions are causing discoloration of leaves.