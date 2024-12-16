Telangana governor approves probe against former IT minister K T Rama Rao over Formula-E race irregularities

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given permission to the law enforcing agencies to prosecute former Minister KT Rama Rao for allegedly abusing power in the 'Formula E Race'.

The Governor also approved the prosecution of the then Municipal Administration Department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.

Confirming this to the media on Monday, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Chief Secretary will also file a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The minister also informed the media that the Cabinet discussed the significant irregularities in the organisation of the ‘Formula E Race’ during the BRS regime.

“The Governor has accorded permission, and the law will take its own course,” the minister said.

He said that the ACB will also bring out the facts connected to the investments in Formula E race. However, he said that he was unaware whether law enforcement agencies would arrest the BRS working president.

The minister also alleged that the BRS government did not obtain permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the foreign currency transfer and that the agreement was made while the Model Code of Conduct for the 2023 Assembly elections was in effect.