Telangana governor approves probe against former IT minister K T Rama Rao over Formula-E race irregularities

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given permission to the law enforcing agencies to prosecute former Minister KT Rama Rao for allegedly abusing power in the 'Formula E Race'.
The Governor also approved the prosecution of the then Municipal Administration Department special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.
Confirming this to the media on Monday, Revenue and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy stated that the Chief Secretary will also file a formal complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The minister also informed the media that the Cabinet discussed the significant irregularities in the organisation of the ‘Formula E Race’ during the BRS regime.
“The Governor has accorded permission, and the law will take its own course,” the minister said.
He said that the ACB will also bring out the facts connected to the investments in Formula E race. However, he said that he was unaware whether law enforcement agencies would arrest the BRS working president.
The minister also alleged that the BRS government did not obtain permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the foreign currency transfer and that the agreement was made while the Model Code of Conduct for the 2023 Assembly elections was in effect.
Indirectly referring to Rama Rao, Srinivasa Reddy said that some individuals were making statements "arrogantly." However, he added that these individuals would have to answer to the ACB and that "everything" would be revealed in the investigation.
“After being jailed, it’s up to them (BRS leaders) whether to do a padayatra, or mokalla yatra (walk on knees),” he said.
What is the Formula E Race case?
In 2022, the MAUD department signed a tripartite agreement with Formula E Organisers (FEO) and Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd to host two seasons of the Formula E race in Hyderabad.
After the first season, Ace Nxt Gen exited due to financial losses. Despite this, Arvind Kumar, reportedly acting under the instructions of Rama Rao, transferred an initial instalment of Rs 55 crore to FEO without valid approvals.
ACB may summon KTR for examination
If sources are to be believed, the ACB is likely to summon former minister KT Rama Rao within a week to appear before it for examination in the Formula E Race. The Governor granted approval for the probe after consulting the Attorney General.
Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad.
Though the race was supposed to be held in February this year as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.
Responding to reports on the government seeking the governor's permission to register an FIR against him, Rama Rao had said earlier on November 7 that he was ready to face any inquiry.
"It is the governor's discretion. I have no objection if the governor gives permission for prosecution. We welcome it. We are ready for any inquiry," he told reporters.
Rama Rao said that his intention, as the Municipal Administration minister during the BRS government, was to make Hyderabad the "mobility capital of India".
This envisioned promotion of manufacturing, innovation and research and racing of electric vehicles, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)