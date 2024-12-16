TGPSC Group-II exam: Some candidates find paper tough

HYDERABAD: The day-one of the Group-II exam was conducted successfully at 1,386 centres in all the 33 districts across the state on Sunday.

The day-one had paper-I of General Studies and General Abilities and paper-II of History, Polity and Society scheduled in two sessions - forenoon from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and afternoon from 3 PM to 5:30 PM, respectively.

The exam was conducted in MCQ pattern with unique OMR answer sheets for each candidate. Each paper was of 150 marks, with a total of 150 questions and 1/4th negative marking for a wrong answer.

Candidates said that they found the Paper-I tougher than Paper-II due to the vast topics on which the questions were asked.

Raghuvaran Yadgir, a candidate from Kompapally, said, “ Paper-I was tough, especially the reasoning questions, whereas Paper-II was lengthy but easier, I was not expecting paper-I to be so in-depth. I am hoping to do better in the next exams”.

Another candidate Sindhu from Ibrahimpatnam, who had also appeared for the Group-I exam, said that she found the Group-II exam to be comparatively easier.

At some exam centres, candidates who reached late by a minute were denied entry by the security as entry was closed at 9:30 AM for the morning and 2:30 PM for the afternoon session.