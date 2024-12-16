TGSLDC bags national ‘LDC Excellence Award’

HYDERABAD: Chairman and Managing Director of TGTransco, D Krishna Bhaskar, on Saturday received the national ‘LDC Excellence Award’ from Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman, Ghan Shyam Prasad, and Grid India (National Dispatch Centre) Chairman and Managing Director, Narsimhan, at IIT Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) of Transco was declared the winner of the prestigious national ‘LDC Excellence Award-2024’ in a national-level competition by Grid India and the Forum of Load Dispatchers (FOLD).

Telangana SLDC was recognized as the ‘Best LDC’ in the category of Large SLDCs, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Speaking on the achievement, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated the Telangana Power Utilities for winning the national award and bringing laurels to the state amidst severe competition from other states.

This is due recognition for the state’s excellence in the operation of the power system, maintaining the grid in a safe and secure manner with utmost grid discipline, the Deputy CM added.

Principal Secretary of Energy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, also appreciated the concerted efforts of TSTransco, TSGenco, TGSPDCL, and TGNPDCL.