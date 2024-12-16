'Will build Gaddar statue in Siddipet,' says BRS MLA Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday said that he would take the responsibility of getting a statue of balladeer Gaddar installed in Siddipet.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Gaddar Foundation here, the Siddipet MLA recalled the role played by Gaddar in the Telangana statehood movement. Harish Rao also released literature related to Gaddar on the occasion.

While lauding Gaddar’s son Suryam for arranging the meeting and also making efforts to preserve the revolutionary balladeer’s legacy for the benefit of future generations, Harish said: “Gaddar stood for justice and fought against the injustice. A song by Gaddar was more powerful and has more impact than 100 speeches by political leaders.”

Harish Rao also assured that he would extend all cooperation if the Gaddar Foundation plans to produce a documentary on life and works of Gaddar.