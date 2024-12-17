Actor Manchu Mohan Babu yet to deposit one of his guns: Rachakonda CP

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) G Sudheer Babu on Monday said that actor Manchu Mohan Babu is yet to surrender one of his licenced guns.

The top cop clarified that as per records, one of the two licenced guns that was issued to him has been deposited with the authorities. However, he has another gun is in his residence that he is yet to surrender, he added.

“We will seize that gun also”, Sudheer Babu said.

Speaking about the number of cases filed in the matter, the CP said that three cases have been registered till now at the Pahadishareef police station. “Once, they (family members) informed us and before the police registered an FIR, they told us that they would come back but did not come.”

Subsequently, Sudheer Babu said the police issued a notice to him under Section 126 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for executing a security bond for good behaviour.

“Manoj appeared and signed the bond. But, Mohan Babu and his other son Vishnu approached the Telangana High Court. The court gave him time till December 24. After that, we will again call them and examine them,” he added.

If they violate the bond, the police would register specific cases against them and issue warrants against them, the CP said, adding, “if they want some time to appear, they can seek for adjournment.”

Additionally, Sudheer Babu said, “We have issued a notice to him, asking him to appear before the police but he went to the high court. The court gave time till December 24. After that, we will issue one more notice to appear before the police.”

“We will certainly investigate this case. We will be very firm,” the CP added.