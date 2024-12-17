Five girls bitten by rodents at hostel in Telangana's Keesara

HYDERABAD: Five girl students were administered treatment on Monday after allegedly being bitten by rodents at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls’ Hostel in Keesara mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, prompting stinging criticism from the Opposition.

According to reports, the hostel staff rushed the students for medical treatment to the Keesara government hospital while trying to keep the matter a secret.

Taking to X, BRS leader and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao termed it a “tragedy” and alleged that students were suffering under Congress rule. He also posted pictures of girl students queuing up for treatment at a hospital. However, an officer from Keesara police station told TNIE that no complaint was registered with the police till 10 pm on Monday.

“Congress is neglecting students even if they are bitten by rats, snakes, dogs and receive electric shocks, but they are ignored. The hollowness of your Gurukula Yatra has been exposed even before the completion of 24 hours,” tweeted Harish Rao in Telugu.