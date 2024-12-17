Return seized phone to MLA Kaushik, Telangana HC orders cops

HYDERABAD: Justice B.Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the SHO of Masab Tank police station to return to Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy the mobile phone seized from him on December 5 without following proper legal procedures.

The judge also instructed the police to adhere to established seizure procedures and issue notice to the petitioner if they intend to retain the phone for investigation purposes.

The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Kaushik Reddy accusing the Masab Tank police of illegally confiscating his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max without adhering to procedural safeguards for seizing electronic devices.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing Kaushik Reddy, informed the court that on the morning of December 5, 2024, SHOs from Banjara Hills and Masab Tank, along with approximately 50 police personnel, forcefully entered the MLA’s residence, causing a disturbance.

He claimed that the police action was politically motivated and aimed at harassing the petitioner under the guise of investigation.

Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao countered by saying that the mobile phone had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis to retrieve data as part of an investigation into allegations that the MLA conspired against the government.

The PP also alleged that Kaushik Reddy and his followers behaved in an unruly manner at the police station, creating obstructions for officers in performing their duties, which led to the confiscation of the phone.