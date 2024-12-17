Sandhya Theatre stampede: Ritual for Revathi, prayers for Sri Tej on 11th day of tragedy

HYDERABAD: Family members and relatives of Revathi, the 39-year-old woman who died at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, are still grappling with the tragedy of her untimely death. The family performed the 11th day ritual for Revathi on Monday.

Nearly two weeks after the fateful incident, M Bhaskar, Revathi’s husband, and his family are struggling to come to terms with the loss while anxiously waiting for his eight-year-old son, Sri Tej, to recover.

Sri Tej, who was admitted to KIMS Hospital on the night of December 4, has shown some improvement over the past 10 days but remains under observation of doctors.

According to the attending doctors, Dr Chetan R. Mundada and Dr Vishnu Tej Pudi, the boy is still in the PICU and on ventilator support, though with minimal requirements. “The boy is haemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feeds well. He continues to have intermittent fever spikes, and his sensorium remains altered, accompanied by frequent dystonic movements. We are closely monitoring his neurological status,” the doctors stated.

KIMS officials told TNIE that there has been no significant change in Sri Tej’s condition as of Sunday, and he remains under constant observation by the medical team.

While Bhaskar was unavailable for comment, a relative told TNIE, “Today (on Monday), we observed the 11th-day ritual for Revathi. Bhaskar is still in deep shock over his wife’s death and remains equally worried about his son’s health condition. The entire family is going through an incredibly difficult time, brought upon us by this unprecedented tragedy.”

Police had denied permission for Allu Arjun's visit

The day after Sandhya Theatre management sought police permission for bandobust arrangements on December 4, when actor Allu Arjun and others were expected to visit, the Chikkadapally police denied the request citing safety concerns.

The theatre management had submitted a request on December 2. However, in a written response, the police stated that Sandhya 70 MM, located at RTC X Roads and adjacent to restaurants, lacks proper entry and exit points to manage large crowds. They expressed concern that the venue would be unsuitable for ensuring public safety during high-profile visits, especially on the day of a major film release. A police official told TNIE that the permission was sought by the theatre management but had to be denied due to crowd management logistics