Telangana cabinet okays Rs 12,000 financial support to landless agricultural labourers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet on Monday decided to extend financial support of Rs 12,000 each to landless agricultural laborers under Rythu Bharosa.

This is one of the promises made by the Congress in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections and part of the party’s six guarantees.

The Cabinet’s decision came a day after the announcement by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to implement the scheme. The state Cabinet also decided to issue new food security cards after Sankranti.

These decisions were made during the Cabinet meeting held at the Assembly. The Cabinet also resolved to make amendments to Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. Sources said that a decision was made to reduce the roster for reservations to one term from the two terms at present. The Cabinet also approved the Telangana State Sport Policy.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao introduced Telangana State Tourism Policy in the Assembly and a short discussion will be held on December 17.