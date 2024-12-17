Telangana: Collector suspends school caretaker over non-implementation of new menu

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: The district witnessed the failure to implement the state government’s recently introduced common menu and increased mess charges for students in residential schools and hostels. Despite repeated inspections by district officials, the quality of food and adherence to the new menu remain unsatisfactory in several schools.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao visited the social welfare residential school in Bhuvanagiri on Sunday evening to inspect the implementation of the changes. He expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food served to students, the cleanliness of the premises and the overall management of the hostel. Despite his warnings, the situation did not improve when he revisited the school on Monday afternoon.

During the inspection, the collector observed several violations: the new menu was not being followed, the eggs provided to students were substandard, the sambar was watery and the work of serving and cleaning was being done by the students themselves.

Notice issued to principal

Additionally, buttermilk was being served in place of curd and the dining hall did not have a banner displaying the new menu. The dining area itself was also found to be unclean.

In response to these lapses, the collector suspended V Ramesh, the caretaker of the residential school, and issued a showcause notice to principal Jagadish Reddy. “I will return for another inspection, and if the same issues persist, strict action will be taken against violators,” he warned.