Telangana govt relaxed credit-based detention system

The state government has announced relaxation of the credit-based detention system for the current academic year, enabling students to be promoted to higher classes despite failing in some subjects.

The decision was shared by Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha during Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday. The minister stated that the government would convene a meeting with universities such as Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), autonomous engineering colleges and other stakeholders and discuss issues related to the detention system, fee reimbursement, re-admission policies and credit-based evaluation.

Rajanarsimha was responding to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s request to the government to reconsider the detention system, citing its negative impact on students from Osmania University, JNTU-affiliated colleges, and autonomous engineering institutions.

According to the minister, the detention policy has been in place across institutions for many years but was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020-21 to 2022-23. It was reinstated in the academic year 2023-24, resulting in the detention of 330 students out of the 2,535 who appeared for engineering exams. A total of 2,205 students were promoted.