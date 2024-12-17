Telangana: Pandemonium over Lagcherla, House adjourned

HYDERABAD: With members of Opposition BRS displaying placards against the government, demanding immediate discussion on the Lagcherla incident, pandemonium prevailed in the House as the winter session of the State Legislative Assembly resumed on Monday.

Amidst sloganeering by BRS members, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao initiated a short discussion on the tourism sector. When the House was not in order, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka read out the rules and wanted the BRS members not to exhibit placards.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar asked the marshals to collect the placards from BRS members. The Speaker also said that he would provide an opportunity to BRS member T Harish Rao to speak if his party members handed over their placards.

However, the BRS members continued with their sloganeering, shouting down the Tourism minister Jupally, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the BRS members staged a walkout during Question Hour, alleging that there was an inordinate delay in clearing the pending bills for the works done by panchayats, mandals and zilla parishads. However, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka assured that the government would clear the pending bills to the tune of `690 crore.

Replying to a question raised by BRS MLA T Harish Rao, Seethakka said: “The government has released Rs 450 crore for the GPs so far, we need some time to clear pending bills.”

She also accused the BRS of leaving behind unpaid bills. Harish Rao, who held the Finance portfolio in the BRS regime, could have cleared the bills when in power, she said. “The pending bills are a legacy the Congress government inherited from the previous BRS regime. The former minister and his party MLAs should understand that gram panchayat bills have been pending since the BRS was in power. If you would have sanctioned the bills that time they wouldn’t have been pending today,” Seethakka said.

Harish Rao accused the Congress government of withholding GP bills worth Rs 690 crore for the last one year while Rs 1,200 crore was released to big contractors. He went on to say that salaries haven’t been paid to the MPTC and ZPTC members for nine months.

Not satisfied with her reply, the BRS members staged a walk out. The House was then adjourned for some time for the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.