TGBIE releases tentative timetable for intermediate public exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Monday published the tentative timetable for the intermediate public exam (IPE) to be held in March 2025 for the first- and second-year students of both general and vocational courses. The exams will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 25.

The environmental education exam will be conducted on January 30 from 10 am to 1 pm. The English practical examination for both general and vocational courses for first year will be held on January 31 and second year on February 1.

Other practical exams for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 3 to February 22, including second Saturdays and Sundays in two sessions, morning and evening, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Exams to be held from march 5 to 25